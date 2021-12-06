Left Menu

Defending champions Manipur face Odisha in women's National Football C'ships semifinals

Tamil Nadu were the heavyweights coming into the quarter-final match with the likes of Sandhiya Ranganathan and Pandiselvi in their ranks but Odisha put up a brilliant team display to take the honours.The side from the northeast had a brilliant run in the tournament, being placed in Group A with Daman Diu, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya.

Defending champions Manipur will lock horns with Odisha in the second semi-final match of the Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Tuesday.

Manipur, the 20-time national champions, defeated Assam 2-0 in the first quarter-final on Sunday. Kiranbala Chanu (9th minute) and Babysana Devi (65th) helped the team reach the semi-final stage of the tournament. Odisha, on the other hand, ended Tamil Nadu’s fairy-tale run in another quarterfinal by virtue of two goals scored by Karishma Oram (27th) and Satyabati Khadia (37th). Tamil Nadu were the heavyweights coming into the quarter-final match with the likes of Sandhiya Ranganathan and Pandiselvi in their ranks but Odisha put up a brilliant team display to take the honours.

The side from the northeast had a brilliant run in the tournament, being placed in Group A with Daman & Diu, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya. They won all three of their Group matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding none in the process. Odisha also played some beautiful football to secure the semi-final berth. Facing the likes of Haryana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, they have managed to score 18 goals in Group F, while conceding only one.

Mizoram face Railways in the other semi-final match, also here on Tuesday.

