Left Menu

Belgian soccer league bans visiting fans following violence

PTI | Brunswick | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:42 IST
Belgian soccer league bans visiting fans following violence
  • Country:
  • Australia

Visiting soccer fans will be banned from games in Belgium until the end of the year after two matches were marred by violence over the weekend, the Belgian league said Monday.

Flares were thrown at the two games and some rowdy fans ran on to the field in what the league called “unacceptable and even criminal behavior.'' Visiting fans will now be kept away from league games in the two top divisions and from the quarterfinals in the Belgian Cup.

''The measure amounts to a cooling off period,” the Belgian league said in a statement.

The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with their team trailing 3-0 at home.

Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction.

Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp, where one Beerschot fan threw a flare into a stand of Antwerp supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021