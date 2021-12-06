Left Menu

Sachin lauds Team India after victory over NZ in second Test

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Team India after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the second Test match on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:18 IST
Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Team India after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the second Test match on Monday. India defeated New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

"What a victory for #TeamIndia. Congratulations! A special Test match where wickets in all 4 innings were picked up by Indians!," tweeted Tendulkar. Coming to the match, resuming Day 4 at 140/5, overnight batters Rachin Ravindra (18) and Henry Nicholls managed to add just 22 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Jayant Yadav and the visitors were staring down the barrel, still needing 378 runs for a win with just four wickets in hand.

In his very next over, Jayant Yadav dismissed Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee and it seemed that the hosts would wrap up the match before the lunch break on Day 4. The final two wickets also fell in quick succession and in the end, New Zealand was bowled out for 167, handing the hosts a 372-run win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

