Sports News Roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers; Speed skating-US men set team pursuit world record and more

Cricket-Cricket Australia confirm Perth Ashes test relocation

The fifth test in the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England will be moved from Perth to another venue because of the border controls in place in Western Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday. The governing body said attempts to negotiate conditions for the Jan. 14-18 match at Perth Stadium that would suit all parties had proved impossible and that discussions had begun over a replacement venue.

Motor racing-Hill wary of history repeating itself in F1 title showdown

Max Verstappen need not score another point to be Formula One champion if Lewis Hamilton also draws a blank in Abu Dhabi next weekend and the risk of a thrilling season ending in collision and controversy is real. The two rivals are now level on points after Sunday's chaotic race https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hamilton-wins-crazy-twice-halted-saudi-gp-2021-12-05 in Saudi Arabia but Red Bull's Verstappen is ahead of Mercedes' seven times world champion 9-8 on race wins.

Buck O'Neil one of six elected to Hall of Fame

Negro League legend Buck O'Neil was one of six players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Also earning election from one of two committees were Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Minoso, former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, former Brooklyn Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges and Black player Bud Fowler.

Soccer-Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller

Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week's title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte. Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Olympics; China threatens to retaliate

China will take "countermeasures" in protest against a planned U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Olympics if necessary, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday. The Biden administration is expected to announce on Monday that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, a source familiar with the situation said Monday, confirming earlier reports by CNN and NBC.

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Elmont, N.Y. Noah Dobson forced overtime by scoring with 3.6 seconds left for the Islanders, but neither team generated a serious threat in overtime before Kane, shooting second for the Blackhawks, shuffled the puck several times before coming to a stop and firing a shot past Semyon Varlamov into the upper right corner of the net.

Speed skating-US men set team pursuit world record

The United States set a world record to win the men's team pursuit at the speed skating World Cup in Utah on Sunday in a major boost to their medal hopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The U.S. team, who finished eighth in the 2018 Games, crossed the finish line in 3:34.47, improving on the previous mark of 3:34.68 set by the Netherlands in February 2020.

Olympics-German athletes' group urges IOC to investigate Peng's safety

Germany's independent elite athletes' organisation has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide evidence of the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and called for an independent investigation into her situation. Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/china-editor-says-he-does-not-think-peng-faces-retribution-2021-11-19 following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

Jared Goff completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the last play of the game and the Detroit Lions entered the win column with a 29-27 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Goff passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (1-10-1), who drove 75 yards in 14 plays after squandering a 14-point lead. St. Brown had a career-high 10 receptions for 86 yards. Jamaal Williams rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.

