Left Menu

Cricket-England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report

England have been dealt a blow on the eve of the first Ashes test with paceman James Anderson ruled out of the match in Brisbane with a calf strain, cricket website The Cricketer reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 07-12-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 05:13 IST
Cricket-England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report
  • Country:
  • Australia

England have been dealt a blow on the eve of the first Ashes test with paceman James Anderson ruled out of the match in Brisbane with a calf strain, cricket website The Cricketer reported on Tuesday. Anderson, who trained on Monday, was expected to play in the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Wednesday, but will instead be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes, the report said.

The England team were unable to provide immediate comment. Holders Australia are looking to retain the urn for a second successive series, two years after the 2-2 draw in England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021