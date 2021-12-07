Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Miami fires coach Manny Diaz; Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon

Miami announced the firing of head coach Manny Diaz on Monday amid reports the Hurricanes are finalizing a contract with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Diaz, 47, guided Miami to a 7-5 record (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season and is 21-15 in three years at the helm.

China's winter sports industry hopes Olympic Games yield white gold

China's snow sports industry is pinning its hopes on people like Shi Haoping, 32, who takes to the slopes to de-stress from his job as head of an online education company. "This is such a physical activity, it relieves the pressure for me," Shi said while taking a break from snowboarding at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in Zhangjiakou, not far from where several Winter Olympics events will be held in February.

Golf-Olesen grabbed woman's breast and urinated on plane seat, court hears

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen grabbed a woman's breast and urinated on a first class seat after taking alcohol and sleeping pills on a British Airways flight from the United States to London in 2019, a court heard on Monday. The Ryder Cup winner denies charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

Tennis-Canada's Andreescu to sit out Australian Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will not play in the Australian Open next month following a challenging spell brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. Andreescu, 21, said time isolating in quarantined hotels took a toll on her mentally and physically and that she did not feel like herself while training and playing matches.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies of heart attack

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after this year's race, died of a heart attack on Monday following a workout at a California racetrack, a lawyer for the horse's trainer said. Medina Spirit, who stormed home under jockey John Velazquez to finish first by a half-length at the Kentucky Derby in May and give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses, collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park.

Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Monday he has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib. Tommy was due to face Paul on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida. He won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights 'atrocities'

The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities," the White House said on Monday, after Beijing threatened unspecified "countermeasures" against any diplomatic boycott. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a boycott amid criticism of China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang.

Olympics-German athletes' group urges IOC to investigate Peng's safety

Germany's independent elite athletes' organisation has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide evidence of the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and called for an independent investigation into her situation. Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/china-editor-says-he-does-not-think-peng-faces-retribution-2021-11-19 following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

Jared Goff completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the last play of the game and the Detroit Lions entered the win column with a 29-27 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Goff passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (1-10-1), who drove 75 yards in 14 plays after squandering a 14-point lead. St. Brown had a career-high 10 receptions for 86 yards. Jamaal Williams rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.

