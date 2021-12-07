Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; Liberty oust coach Walt Hopkins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero

Four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero greeted the announcement of the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games with relief on Monday, delighted that there was no suggestion athletes should also stay away. Ruggiero, who won ice hockey gold for the United States in 1998 and later served as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said it was important that athletes were not penalised for politics.

Liberty oust coach Walt Hopkins

The New York Liberty, who stumbled at the end of the 2021 season, made a coaching change Monday, removing Walt Hopkins. The team announced on Twitter, "The New York Liberty has initiated a search for a new head coach, following a decision by Walt Hopkins & management to part ways. We thank Walt for his spirit & commitment over the last two seasons, in which the team developed 3 WNBA All-Rookie Team members & Rookie of the Year."

Soccer-Arteta 'very disappointed' with Arsenal performance in Everton loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was "very disappointed" with his side's performance on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League. Arsenal had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard's first-half strike but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss.

Golf-Olesen grabbed woman's breast and urinated on plane seat, court hears

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen grabbed a woman's breast and urinated on a first class seat after taking alcohol and sleeping pills on a British Airways flight from the United States to London in 2019, a court heard on Monday. The Ryder Cup winner denies charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

Report: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux to declare for NFL draft

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will declare for the NFL draft and forgo his final two seasons of eligibility, according to a report from ESPN on Monday night. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass rusher also will skip Oregon's bowl appearance as he prepares for the draft. His decision to not play in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on Dec. 29 followed the departure of his head coach, Mario Cristobal, to Miami earlier in the day.

Soccer: English bodies launch new joint action plan on players' brain health

England's Football Association, the Premier League and other soccer governing bodies have launched a new joint action plan to understand, promote and protect the brain health of players amid the risk of head injuries, they said in a statement on Tuesday. The issue of dementia in professional soccer was highlighted by the death last year of England's Nobby Stiles who, along with many of his 1966 World Cup-winning team mates, had been diagnosed with the condition.

Reactions to U.S. govt officials' boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities," the White House said on Monday, after Beijing threatened unspecified "countermeasures" against any diplomatic boycott. Here are some reactions to the move:

Phoenix Mercury, coach Sandy Brondello mutually part ways

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that the team and its head coach, Sandy Brondello, have "mutually agreed to part ways." Per reporting by ESPN, Brondello's contract expired at the end of the 2021 season, in which the Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 19-13 record. Her contract will not be renewed.

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights 'atrocities'

U.S. government officials will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China's human rights "atrocities", the White House said on Monday, just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the two superpowers. The diplomatic boycott, which leaves athletes free to travel to Beijing to compete, has been encouraged by some members of Congress and rights advocacy groups for months.

Tennis-Djokovic named in Serbia team for 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney

Novak Djokovic was named in the Serbian team for the men's season-opening ATP Cup in January in Sydney, although the world number one was yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations. The draw for the third edition of the ATP Cup was held in Sydney on Tuesday and the organisers said top seed Serbia, headlined by Djokovic, will lead Group A, which will also feature Norway, Chile and Spain.

