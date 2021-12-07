Left Menu

Ashes: Crazy being Australia's 47th men's Test captain, says Cummins

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday said that it is a "crazy feeling" to be leading the side in the upcoming Ashes.

Ashes: Crazy being Australia's 47th men's Test captain, says Cummins
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday said that it is a "crazy feeling" to be leading the side in the upcoming Ashes. Cummins was named Australia's skipper after Tim Paine stepped down from the post following a sexting scandal. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

"Similar to when I debuted and received my Baggy Green, you're part of that history. And I remember thinking that was a really cool moment that tied together Donald Bradman, and Richie Benaud, and all the greats of the game. On a different level, it's almost crazy being the 47th men's Test captain, the lineage of Painey (Tim Paine), 'Smithy' (Steve Smith), Ricky Ponting. Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh - they're legends of the game, (who) I grew up watching," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying. "You can pick out different parts of each captain. Steve Waugh was with us in the Ashes last time (in 2019), and he was great, how simple he kept things. There's so much noise and things going on, and data and things to get caught up with, especially us cricket lovers - the way he just distilled it down and kept it really simple was great," he added.

Talking about past captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, Cummins said: "Michael Clarke made me feel 10-feet tall when I walked out to bowl, even if I didn't feel like I was super confident. Ricky Ponting, just a great people person. Steve Smith just led from the front. Painey, great people person ... so great examples to take from all of them." "We'll be concentrating on what we do really well. We won't be getting caught up in too many grand plans or changing too much of what we do for certain players. We've got a few ideas, but I don't think you'll see too different to what we normally do," he added.

England and Australia will lock horns in five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

