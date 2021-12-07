Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero

Four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero greeted the announcement of the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games with relief on Monday, delighted that there was no suggestion athletes should also stay away. Ruggiero, who won ice hockey gold for the United States in 1998 and later served as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said it was important that athletes were not penalised for politics.

China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation

China warned on Tuesday that a U.S diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics could harm two-way dialogue and co-operation in important areas, and called for politics to be kept out of sports. The step, encouraged for months by some members of Congress and rights advocacy groups, comes just weeks after talks by leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping that aimed to ease tense relations between their nations.

NBA roundup: Hawks set team 3-point record in sinking Wolves

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made seven of Atlanta's franchise-record 25 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points to help the Hawks to a 121-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. Atlanta, which ended a two-game losing streak, was 25-for-49 on its 3-point tries, besting the season-high 18 treys made on Nov. 9 against Utah and topping the franchise record of 23 set last season. Eight Hawks made a 3-pointer.

Golf-Olesen grabbed woman's breast and urinated on plane seat, court hears

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen grabbed a woman's breast and urinated on a first class seat after taking alcohol and sleeping pills on a British Airways flight from the United States to London in 2019, a court heard on Monday. The Ryder Cup winner denies charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

Report: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux to declare for NFL draft

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will declare for the NFL draft and forgo his final two seasons of eligibility, according to a report from ESPN on Monday night. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass rusher also will skip Oregon's bowl appearance as he prepares for the draft. His decision to not play in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma on Dec. 29 followed the departure of his head coach, Mario Cristobal, to Miami earlier in the day.

NHL roundup: Penguins pummel Kraken

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games and Jeff Carter also scored twice as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins struck early in 6-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The Penguins found the back of the net three times over the game's first 5:07.

Reactions to U.S. govt officials' boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to China's human rights "atrocities," the White House said on Monday, after Beijing threatened unspecified "countermeasures" against any diplomatic boycott. Here are some reactions to the move:

Phoenix Mercury, coach Sandy Brondello mutually part ways

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that the team and its head coach, Sandy Brondello, have "mutually agreed to part ways." Per reporting by ESPN, Brondello's contract expired at the end of the 2021 season, in which the Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 19-13 record. Her contract will not be renewed.

U.S. officials to boycott Beijing Olympics over rights 'atrocities'

U.S. government officials will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of China's human rights "atrocities", the White House said on Monday, just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the two superpowers. The diplomatic boycott, which leaves athletes free to travel to Beijing to compete, has been encouraged by some members of Congress and rights advocacy groups for months.

Tennis-Djokovic named in Serbia team for 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney

Novak Djokovic was named in Serbia's team for the men's season-opening ATP Cup in January in Sydney, although the world number one has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations. Djokovic, who has won a record nine titles at Melbourne Park including the last three, has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with Australian Open organisers Tennis Australia confirming that all players would have to be vaccinated to compete in Melbourne.

