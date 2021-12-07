Babar has captain's knock for Pakistan in likely drawn test

Captain Babar Azam scored 76 as Pakistan reached 242-4 in its first innings Tuesday on the fourth day of the second and final cricket test against Bangladesh.

Most of the previous three days of play were lost to rain and bad light.

Resuming the day on 188-2, Babar and Azhar Ali put on 123 runs for the third wicket before Azhar top-edged a delivery from fast bowler Ebadot Hossain (1-79) to be out on 56.

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed (1-40) had Babar dismissed leg-before wicket for his maiden test wicket to bring Bangladesh back into the contest.

Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan then played with caution to combine for a 49-run fourth-wicket stand. At lunch, Rizwan was batting on 26 with Alam 19 not out.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)