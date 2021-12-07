ICC Player of the Month: Warner, Southee, Abid Ali nominated for November

Openers David Warner of Australia and Abid Ali of Pakistan have been shortlisted in the men's category for the ICC Player of the Month awards along with New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee. Left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Nahida Akter of Bangladesh are in the running to scoop the women's award alongside West Indies all-rounder Haley Matthews who is nominated for the second time.

The nominations for the month of November were announced on Tuesday, based on performances across formats and including matches from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for November:

Abid Ali (Pakistan) Pakistan opener Abid Ali was named Player of the Match after scores of 133 and 91 in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Bangladesh in Chittagong. He played a pivotal role in laying the platform for an eight-wicket victory, thanks to two century opening stands in both innings with partner Abdullah Shafique.

Tim Southee (NZ) New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee took eight wickets in the drawn opening Test of the WTC series against India in Kanpur, soon after excelling in the shortest format. He had seized seven wickets during his November matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, helping guide his team to the final spectacle in Dubai. In between these two milestones, he took three more T20I wickets against India in Ranchi.

David Warner (Australia) Warner, who was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup, had standout performances of 49 in the semifinal against Pakistan and 53 in the final against New Zealand. In four T20Is during the period, he aggregated 209 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 151.44, proving to be a crucial figure as his team secured their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for November: Nahida Akter (Bangladesh)

Nahida grabbed 13 wickets in four ODIs during the period at an economy rate of 2.22. 11 of those wickets came as Bangladesh claimed a 3-0 series victory in Zimbabwe, including figures of five for 21 in the third match in Bulawayo. The spinner's remaining two wickets came in a memorable victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare. Anam Amin (Pakistan)

Anam accounted for 13 ODI scalps in November at an economy rate of 3.00. She was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against the West Indies with nine wickets and followed that up with four wickets in two matches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, which included a haul of three for nine against Zimbabwe. Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

All-rounder Hayley Matthews, who was shortlisted alongside her captain Stafanie Taylor in July, wins her second nomination after some consistent performances in four ODIs in which she scored 141 runs and grabbed nine wickets at an average of 13.11. She was a star in the series win over Pakistan, hitting 57 and taking three for 31 in the first match before a four wicket haul for 26 runs in the second. (ANI)

