Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Tottenham Hotspur FC have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Rennes.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:47 IST
Tottenham Hotspur hit by COVID-19 outbreak
Tottenham Stadium (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur FC have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Rennes. Up to six Spurs, first-team players and two members of backroom staff are believed to have tested positive for COVID, as per Sky Sports.

This is a big blow to head coach Antonio Conte with so many crucial fixtures coming up. After playing Rennes in midweek, the north London team will travel to Brighton followed by Leicester, before hosting Liverpool and then West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in two weeks' time. With the 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive, Spurs' players hit by the outbreak could miss the next three games.

Last time when Spurs players were on the field they produced a strong performance to beat Norwich City 3-0 as they remain unbeaten under Conte in the league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021