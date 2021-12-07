Left Menu

Tennis-Forget steps down as French Open and Paris Masters director

Guy Forget is leaving his post as director of the French Open and Paris Masters tennis tournaments as his contract expires at the end of the year, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

07-12-2021
Guy Forget is leaving his post as director of the French Open and Paris Masters tennis tournaments as his contract expires at the end of the year, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday. Forget, 56, was named head of the Paris Masters in 2012, four years before taking the reins of the French Open, one of four Grand Slam tournaments.

"Guy Forget, whose contract expires on December 31, 2021, is stepping down as director of the French Open and the Rolex Paris Masters. His succession for the Paris Grand Slam will be announced in the coming days," the FFT said in a statement. As a player, he helped France win the Davis Cup in 1991 and 1996 before retiring in 1997. He achieved a career best ranking of world number four in 1991.

He also led France to the Davis Cup title as team captain in 2001 and to the Fed Cup title in 2003.

