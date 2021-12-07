Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for COVID-19, says Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their final Champions League group game at Zenit St Petersburg, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday. Chelsea have already qualified for the Champions League's knockout stages and are tied on 12 points with Juventus at the top of Group H.

"Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and was pure pleasure to have him back, but he tested positive today for COVID-19 and is isolating," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game. Chelsea have already qualified for the Champions League's knockout stages and are tied on 12 points with Juventus at the top of Group H. The London club can finish as group leaders if they match or better Juventus' result against Malmo.

