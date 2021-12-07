Left Menu

Rugby-Leicester sign South Africa flyhalf Pollard

Leicester Tigers have signed South Africa's World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the 2022-23 season, the English Premiership leaders said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old joined Montpellier after helping South Africa win the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:24 IST
Rugby-Leicester sign South Africa flyhalf Pollard

Leicester Tigers have signed South Africa's World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the 2022-23 season, the English Premiership leaders said on Tuesday. Pollard, who has won 60 caps for South Africa since making his debut in 2014, will join Leicester next season after leaving French Top 14 club Montpellier.

"The club is going brilliantly at the moment and I know there is an expectation to continue that, to keep getting better because getting to the top is hard but staying there is even harder," Pollard said in a club statement https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/211207-signing-pollard. The 27-year-old joined Montpellier after helping South Africa win the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021