Rugby-Leicester sign South Africa flyhalf Pollard
Leicester Tigers have signed South Africa's World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the 2022-23 season, the English Premiership leaders said on Tuesday. Pollard, who has won 60 caps for South Africa since making his debut in 2014, will join Leicester next season after leaving French Top 14 club Montpellier.
"The club is going brilliantly at the moment and I know there is an expectation to continue that, to keep getting better because getting to the top is hard but staying there is even harder," Pollard said in a club statement https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/211207-signing-pollard. The 27-year-old joined Montpellier after helping South Africa win the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
