The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between East Bengal and FC Goa.

*Report of day 2 of the third unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-AJAZ Not sure if my life would change but want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz Patel Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) India-born New Zealand cricketer Ajaz Patel is not sure if his rare 10-wickets-in-an-innings feat would prove to be life-changing but he is hoping that it would help him play 80-90 Tests for his adopted homeland.

SPO-CRI-SA-IND-SQUAD South Africa go with tried and tested for India series; Magala, Rickelton get maiden call-up Johannesburg, Dec 7 (PTI) Pacer Sisanda Magala and wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton were the new faces in South Africa's 21-member squad announced on Tuesday for the three-Test series against India beginning December 26.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-PREVIEW Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chance for youngsters to impress ahead of IPL mega auction Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian fringe players would get one last chance to impress ahead of the IPL Mega Auction in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament beginning on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-CHALLENGER India D maintain unbeaten record, storm into Women's Challenger final Vijaywada, Dec 7 (PTI) All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar led from the front with a run-a-ball 96 to help India D beat India A by 22 runs and storm into the Women's Challenger Trophy final with an unbeaten record here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-CONEY Commit time and money to develop spin bowling skills: Coney to NZ Christchurch, Dec 7 (PTI) New Zealand cricket need to be braver and put in the required time and money to develop their skills against quality spin following their heavy defeat to India in the second Test, said former Kiwi skipper Jeremy Coney.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-IPL Harbhajan set to join support staff of major IPL franchise for next season By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be seen in a different avatar during next year's Indian Premier League as a key member of the support staff in one of the high-profile franchises.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PLAYER-NOMINATION Warner, Southee among three nominated for ICC men's player of month Dubai, Dec 7 (PTI) Explosive Australia opener David Warner, Pakistan batter Abid Ali and New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee were on Tuesday shortlisted for the ICC men's player of the month award for November.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-HYD-BFC Consistency key for Hyderabad as Bengaluru attempt resurgence Bambolim, Dec 7 (PTI) Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will both look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-WBC-LD IND Boxing: Chennai's Sabari J wins inaugural WBC India title Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Chennai's Sabari J became the inaugural winner of the World Boxing Council's (WBC) India welterweight title, defeating the more experienced Akashdeep Singh of Chandigarh in an eight-round bout here.

SPO-BAD-IND Aman Farogh Sanjay wins South Africa International Johannesburg, Dec 7 (PTI) Indian shuttler Aman Farogh Sanjay claimed a second successive men's singles title with a hard-fought win over second seed Robert Summers in the finals of the South Africa International Future Series here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE I-League to start on Dec 26, to be played in four venues in and around Kolkata New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) This year's I-League season will kick off on December 26 in Kolkata with a match between TRAU FC of Manipur and All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows.

SPO-CRI-NZ-WILLIAMSON-INJURY Williamson likely to be out of action for 2 months with elbow injury Wellington, Dec 7 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to be out of action for at least two months with an elbow tendon injury, Black Caps coach Gary Stead has hinted.

SPO-PARA-MINISTRY-FUND Rs 10.50 cr to para athletes and 32 cr to PCI allocated in last 4 years: Thakur New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Government of India has allocated more than Rs 32 crore to the Paralympic Committee of India during the four year period of 2017-18 to 2021-22, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said at the Parliament on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-NATIONAL Manipur beat Odisha on penalty shootout, to face Railways in final of women's National C'ships Kozhikode, Dec 7 (PTI) Defending champions Manipur defeated Odisha via penalty shoot-out in the semi-final to set up a summit clash against Railways in the Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Tuesday.

SPO-RACING-MUDDAPPA Muddappa sets national drag record in 600cc unrestricted open bike event Pune, Dec 7 (PTI) Multiple National Drag Racing champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing added another feather to his cap with a national record in the 600cc unrestricted open foreign bikes category of the mega FMSCI licensed drag event at the Amby Valley airstrip at Lonavala on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-MAHA-TEAM Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra in Vizay Hazare Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra team in the Vizay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament beginning on Wednesday.

