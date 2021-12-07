Olympics-China's men's ice hockey team will participate at Beijing Games

China will participate in the men's Olympic ice hockey tournament at next year's Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday after the conclusion of its council's two-day meeting in Zurich.

"The council confirmed that it will uphold the decision by the 2018 IIHF Congress to grant the Chinese men's national team a host qualification position in the 2022 Olympic Games," the IIHF said in a statement.

