Left Menu

'Hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond', says Mayank after making it to Wankhede's Honours Board

Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday expressed gratitude after his name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium following his brilliant performance in the second Test against New Zealand.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:25 IST
'Hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond', says Mayank after making it to Wankhede's Honours Board
Mayank Agarwal (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday expressed gratitude after his name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium following his brilliant performance in the second Test against New Zealand. Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

"This isn't just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It's an honour to be named alongside so many greats," Mayank Agarwal tweeted. Speaking about Mayank Agarwal's performance in the second Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said: "Great application from Mayank. To play at this level for a long period of time, he has shown great character. We have all gone through certain stages in our career where we have had to bring that impact performance and he has done that. This will help him in being consistent for India in the coming years, he is definitely an asset. These types of innings will certainly give him confidence."

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021