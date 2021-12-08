Soccer-Serie A strugglers Udinese sack coach Gotti

Udinese have sacked head coach Luca Gotti, the club announced on Tuesday, after his side won one of their last 13 Serie A games. Monday's 3-1 defeat at Empoli left Udinese in 14th place, six points above the relegation zone, and on a four-match run without a win.

"The most profound thanks go to the coach for our years together. The club wishes Gotti the best professional fortune the rest of his career," read a Udinese statement. Gotti joined in November 2019 and twice led them to mid-table finishes, coming 13th in 2019-20 and 14th a year later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)