Left Menu

Soccer-Perfect Liverpool eliminate Milan as Origi and Salah seal comeback win

Liverpool came from behind to knock AC Milan out of Europe with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped a second-string Reds side finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-12-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 03:30 IST
Soccer-Perfect Liverpool eliminate Milan as Origi and Salah seal comeback win
  • Country:
  • Italy

Liverpool came from behind to knock AC Milan out of Europe with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped a second-string Reds side finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record. Milan needed to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 and went in front through England defender Fikayo Tomori in the first half, to the delight of the home support.

But Salah soon equalised with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Origi, who came on to score a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, headed home Liverpool’s second after the break. Juergen Klopp’s side became the first English team to win every Champions League group game in a single campaign, finishing top of Group B with 18 points.

Milan came last with four points in their first Champions League campaign since 2013-14, while Atletico Madrid beat Porto 3-1 in the other game to reach the knockout stage by taking second spot with seven points, two ahead of the Portuguese side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021