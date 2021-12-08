Left Menu

Soccer-Sheriff salvage draw at Shakhtar in last Champions League group game

Sheriff Tiraspol ended their Champions League campaign by avoiding a fourth successive defeat when Boban Nikolov's last-gasp strike earned them a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D on Tuesday. Sheriff finished third in Group D with seven points, eight behind Real Madrid and three adrift of Inter Milan, with Shakhtar bottom on two points.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 03:33 IST
Soccer-Sheriff salvage draw at Shakhtar in last Champions League group game

Sheriff Tiraspol ended their Champions League campaign by avoiding a fourth successive defeat when Boban Nikolov's last-gasp strike earned them a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D on Tuesday. The Moldovan side started the group phase with two shock victories and although they could not continue that form in Europe's premier club competition, they have at least booked a spot in the Europa League last 32.

They looked to be heading towards another loss after Fernando's opening goal three minutes before halftime, only for Nikolov to salvage a point three minutes into stoppage time with a shot from close range. Sheriff finished third in Group D with seven points, eight behind Real Madrid and three adrift of Inter Milan, with Shakhtar bottom on two points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021