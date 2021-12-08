Soccer-Sheriff salvage draw at Shakhtar in last Champions League group game
Sheriff Tiraspol ended their Champions League campaign by avoiding a fourth successive defeat when Boban Nikolov's last-gasp strike earned them a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D on Tuesday. The Moldovan side started the group phase with two shock victories and although they could not continue that form in Europe's premier club competition, they have at least booked a spot in the Europa League last 32.
They looked to be heading towards another loss after Fernando's opening goal three minutes before halftime, only for Nikolov to salvage a point three minutes into stoppage time with a shot from close range. Sheriff finished third in Group D with seven points, eight behind Real Madrid and three adrift of Inter Milan, with Shakhtar bottom on two points.
