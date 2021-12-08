Was fortunate enough to witness Ajaz picking all ten wickets in an innings: Williamson

Left Menu

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday said that he was fortunate enough to witness spinner Ajaz Patel picking all 10 wickets in a single Test innings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 08:36 IST
Ajaz Patel celebrates after taking wicket (Photo/ Kane Williamson Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday said that he was fortunate enough to witness spinner Ajaz Patel picking all 10 wickets in a single Test innings. Ajaz had become just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings. He had achieved the feat against India in the recently-concluded Wankhede Test.

"Always a tough series against a quality side, congratulations @indiancricketteam. But a very special moment, or 10 moments to be exact, that we were all fortunate to witness. Incredible achievement @ajazpatel! #10outof10," Williamson wrote on Instagram. Williamson had not played the second Test against India due to an elbow injury.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

However, the second Test will be remembered for Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul in the first innings which made him just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

