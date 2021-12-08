Chinese embassy urges Australia to take real steps to improve ties
The Chinese embassy in Australia urged Canberra on Wednesday to take concrete measures to create favourable conditions for the improvement of ties, after Australia joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing. "As everyone knows, Australia is solely responsible for the current plight of Sino-Australia relations," said the Chinese embassy in a statement http://au.china-embassy.org/chn/sghdxwfb/202112/t20211208_10463941.htm on its website.
"Australia's decision not to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics runs counter to its public statements of so-called hopes that China-Australia relations could improve."
