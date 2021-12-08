Left Menu

Chinese embassy urges Australia to take real steps to improve ties

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Chinese embassy in Australia urged Canberra on Wednesday to take concrete measures to create favourable conditions for the improvement of ties, after Australia joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing. "As everyone knows, Australia is solely responsible for the current plight of Sino-Australia relations," said the Chinese embassy in a statement http://au.china-embassy.org/chn/sghdxwfb/202112/t20211208_10463941.htm on its website.

"Australia's decision not to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics runs counter to its public statements of so-called hopes that China-Australia relations could improve."

