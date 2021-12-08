Left Menu

Olympics-Australian athletes prepare for Beijing despite diplomatic boycott

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said their government's decision to join the U.S. diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will have no impact on their preparations for the Winter Games. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that Australia would not send government representatives to the Chinese capital next February.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 10:37 IST
Olympics-Australian athletes prepare for Beijing despite diplomatic boycott

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said their government's decision to join the U.S. diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will have no impact on their preparations for the Winter Games.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that Australia would not send government representatives to the Chinese capital next February. The AOC said in a statement it respected that "diplomatic options" were a matter for governments and that politics and sport should be separated.

"Our Australian athletes have been training and competing with this Olympic dream for four years now and we are doing everything in our power to ensure we can help them succeed," chief executive Matt Carroll added. "Getting the athletes to Beijing safely, competing safely and bringing them home safely remains our greatest challenge." Morrison said that the strained relations with Beijing had left Australia unable to discuss China's moves to slow and block imports of Australian goods as well as alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the reason behind the U.S. boycott.

"Human rights are extremely important, but the considered view of diplomats is that keeping channels of communication open is far more impactful than shutting them down," Carroll added. The AOC's position will come as no surprise given it is run by President John Coates, a close ally of the current International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach.

Coates was a leading advocate of the AOC's decision to send a team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics in the face of opposition from the Australian government, who were backing calls to join a U.S.-led boycott over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Morrison made it clear there would be no such conflict over Beijing 2022.

"Australia is a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues," he said. "I want to wish the IOC all the very best for those Games. Australia will host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games in Brisbane and we're very committed to that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021