Left Menu

Dressel, Ledecky win athletes of year at Golden Goggles

He also was a key member of the winning mens 4x100 free and 4x100 medley relays, becoming just the fourth American male swimmer to win five golds at a single games.Ledecky earned two gold and two silver medals in Tokyo to become the most decorated female individual gold medalist in Olympic history.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:24 IST
Dressel, Ledecky win athletes of year at Golden Goggles
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky were honored as male and female athletes of the year at USA Swimming's annual Golden Goggle Awards.

Dressel repeated as athlete of the year after earning gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, and 100 butterflies at the Tokyo Olympics. He also was a key member of the winning men's 4x100 free and 4x100 medley relays, becoming just the fourth American male swimmer to win five golds at a single game.

Ledecky earned two gold and two silver medals in Tokyo to become the most decorated female individual gold medalist in Olympic history. She won the 800 free and inaugural 1,500 free, finished second in the 400 free, and anchored the 4x200 free relay to a silver. Lydia Jacoby earned two awards for breakout performer and female race of the year. She won the 100 breaststrokes in an upset over defending Olympic champion Lilly King. She also helped the U.S. to a silver in the 4x100 medley relay. The 17-year-old was the first swimmer from Alaska to make a U.S. Olympic team.

Other winners on Tuesday night were Bobby Finke for the male race of the year; Dressel, Zach Apple, Michael Andrew, and Ryan Murphy for relay performance of the year; Annie Lazor for the perseverance award; and Gregg Troy as coach of the year. He coached Dressel through the Olympics before the swimmer switched to Anthony Nesty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021