Sports News Roundup: Roy Jones Jr., James 'Lights Out' Toney elected to Hall of Fame; Japanese boy sumo wrestlers chase dreams of fame and fortune and more

Roy Jones Jr., James 'Lights Out' Toney elected to Hall of Fame

Roy Jones Jr. and James "Lights Out" Toney once met in the ring to determine who was the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Some 27 years later, Jones and Toney were elected for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The duo will be inducted on June 12 in Canastota, N.Y., as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Japanese boy sumo wrestlers chase dreams of fame and fortune

Red-faced, the two sumo wrestlers crashed together, grappling their way around the raised earthen ring until one pushed the other over the side. A typical scene in Japan's traditional wrestling - except the loin-clothed wrestlers were 11 years old, each weighing more than many grown men.

NHL roundup: Isles end 11-game skid with win over Senators

Anders Lee scored twice Tuesday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who snapped an 11-game losing streak and earned their first win in more than a month by beating the Ottawa Senators 5-3. The Islanders had gone 0-8-3 dating back to Nov. 7, a span in which they were ravaged by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. The losing streak was the longest for New York since a 14-game skid (0-11-3) in 2010.

Cycling-American rider Birch swapping velodrome for outer space

Eleven-time American national champion Christina Birch is swapping the cycling velodrome to start a journey she hopes will take her all the way to the moon. Birch's drastic change of direction comes after being selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021, which will see her embark on a two-year training course for the Artemis missions in Houston, Texas.

Olympics-Australian athletes prepare for Beijing despite diplomatic boycott

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said their government's decision to join the U.S. diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will have no impact on their preparations for the Winter Games. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that Australia would not send government representatives to the Chinese capital next February.

Tennis-Djokovic on Australian Open entry list, no Serena Williams

World number one Novak Djokovic was named on the official entry list for next year's Australian Open on Wednesday but 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams was absent. Djokovic has declined to disclose his vaccination status despite all players, officials, staff and fans at the Jan. 17-30 tournament at Melbourne Park needing to be inoculated against COVID-19.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant, Nets overtake Mavs

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Brooklyn Nets erased a 17-point deficit and earned a 102-99 victory over the slumping Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. James Harden added 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He shot 7 of 13 and hit two free throws that gave Brooklyn its first lead, 91-90, with 6:41 remaining.

Cricket-Cummins shines, England crumble on rain-hit Ashes opening day

Pat Cummins took a five-wicket haul in a dream start to his Australia captaincy as England were skittled for 147 before tea at the Gabba on a rain-hit opening day of the Ashes. Australia's first fast-bowling skipper in 65 years, Cummins shone on a golden day for the home side which began with Mitchell Starc removing Rory Burns on the very first ball and ended early with a storm and bad light.

Miami introduces new coach Mario Cristobal

Miami introduced Mario Cristobal on Tuesday, capping a whirlwind and controversial courtship to begin the new head coach's tenure in Coral Gables, Fla. "I'm honored and humbled. Words can't describe," Cristobal said. "This is strong. This hits as hard as it can hit. What an honor. ... My god, what an honor."

