Left Menu

Indonesia badminton team withdraws from 2021 BWF World C'ship

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases due to the new variant Omicron, the Indonesia badminton team has withdrawn its participation from the upcoming 2021 BWF World Championship.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:31 IST
Indonesia badminton team withdraws from 2021 BWF World C'ship
Badminton Indonesia Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases due to the new variant Omicron, the Indonesia badminton team has withdrawn its participation from the upcoming 2021 BWF World Championship. The 2021 World Championship will be held in Huelva, Spain starting from December 12 to 19.

"The Indonesian badminton team has withdrawn from participating in the 2021 BWF World Championship or the 2021 World Championship which will take place in Huelva, Spain, on 12-19 December 2021," tweeted Badminton Indonesia. "This decision was taken by the General Chairperson of PP PBSI Agung Firman Sampurna in order to maintain the safety of players after receiving input from the management, coach, and the Head of Binpres. The erratic spread of the new variant of the Omicron Covid-19 virus is the main reason," further read the tweet.

Badminton Indonesia also informed that the team will now be preparing for the tournament to be held in 2022. "With this decision, the Indonesian team will immediately prepare to face the tournament in 2022," tweeted Badminton Indonesia.

Earlier, the Indonesian team also decided to withdraw from the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, due to the postponement of the tournament, Indonesia participated and ended up lifting the Thomas Cup title after 19 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021