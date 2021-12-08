Left Menu

CavinKare strikes deal with Indian cricket team's matches at home

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fast-moving consumer goods major CavinKare on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Indian cricket team for their home season in 2021-22.

The city-based company said it has inked an agreement for a year as the exclusive Third Umpire brand partner with a right of first refusal for subsequent seasons. ''The multi-crore partnership, arranged by ITW Sports Consulting, is valid for all home-ground matches (T20s, ODI and Test) for the following seasons,'' a statement from the company said here.

CavinKare would promote its flagship brands during the home matches played by the Indian men's team as well as subsequent matches as determined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

''It is truly a momentous occasion for us at CavinKare, and we are happy to work with international cricket in India...we are optimistic that the association and exposure we will gain throughout the course of the contests will be phenomenal,'' CavinKare's CEO and Director (FMCG) Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.

''We are confident that this will increase our brand's visibility in new regions, especially among the global audience'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

