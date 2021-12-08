Left Menu

Manipur look to defend crown against Railways in Senior Women's NFC final

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:08 IST
Manipur look to defend crown against Railways in Senior Women's NFC final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Manipur will look to put up another superlative performance when they face familiar foes Railways in the final of the 125th Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Thursday.

Both sides were taken to penalty shootouts by their respective semi-final opponents where Manipur defeated Odisha and Railways edged past Mizoram.

It is the fourth final between the two teams with Manipur having the last laugh in the last edition.

Twenty-time title winners Manipur have been on a rampage, scoring an astounding 27 goals so far.

However, Bembem Devi, the head coach of Manipur, doesn't want to take their opponents lightly and is wary of their opponent's strength.

''Railways are a very experienced side. When I used to play against them, they have always been strong opponents. We are going to have to be tough and competitive,'' said Bembem Devi, a Padma Shri awardee.

''We have played against them last year in the finals and will go all out to maintain our title again and make our state proud. The girls are very motivated and want to fight till the last whistle,'' said Bembem Devi.

Railways, after topping their group with 20 goals, had to grind it out against a competitive Mizoram side in the semi-final and have set up a fourth final against Manipur.

Railways head coach Kamlakanta Singh seemed fully aware of the size of the task they face on Wednesday. ''My players are fighters, and will keep going until the end,'' he said.

''Manipur is rich in football culture and I respect them a lot. But we won't take any pressure going onto the pitch. We are very confident of playing a good game of football.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021