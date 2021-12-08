Manipur look to defend crown against Railways in Senior Women's NFC final

Defending champions Manipur would look to add yet another title to their kitty when they lock horns against Railways in the final of the Senior Women's National Football Championship here on Thursday.

Both sides were taken to penalty shootouts by their respective semi-final opponents. Twenty-time champions Manipur defeated Odisha while Railways edged Mizoram in the semifinals.

Thursday's summit clash will be a repeat of the last edition's final in 2019-20 season when Manipur beat Railways 1-0.

Manipur, who are playing without a slew of national team players preparing for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup, have been on a rampage, scoring an astounding 27 goals so far.

Manipur head coach Bembem Devi is, however, wary of their opponents' strength. "Railways are a very experienced side. When I used to play against them, they have always been strong opponents. We are going to have to be tough and competitive," she said.

"We have played against them last year in the finals and will go all out to maintain our title again and make our state proud. The girls are very motivated and want to fight till the last whistle." Railways, after topping their group with 20 goals, ground it out against a competitive Mizoram side in the semi-final and have set up a fourth final against Manipur.

Railways head coach Kamlakanta Singh seemed fully aware of the enormity of the task they face on Thursday.

"My players are fighters, and will keep going until the end," he said.

"Manipur is rich in football culture and I respect them a lot. But we won't take any pressure going onto the pitch. We are very confident of playing a good game of football."

