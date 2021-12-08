Left Menu

Aruna Tanwar aims for gold as Team India leaves for World Para-Taekwondo C'ship

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:35 IST
India Taekwondo team for World Para-Taekwondo Championship. Image Credit: ANI
The India Taekwondo Team leaves on Wednesday to participate in the 2021 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championship (G14) to be held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 8-13, 2021. The World Para Taekwondo Championship is organized by Turkish Taekwondo Federation under the Aegis of World Taekwondo (WT).

"India Taekwondo is proud of the work that this entire team going for the world championship has put in and is very optimistic about the results. The determination that each athlete has shown to train under today's circumstances is commendable and it speaks volumes about the faith they have in the federation," Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo in a release. India Taekwondo conducted selection trials to participate in the World Para-Taekwondo Championship. The selection trials were held on 19th November 2021 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, State Taekwondo Excellence Centre, Mahalunge-Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra, and Aruna Tanwar was one of the key selections of this team.

The Indian Contingent also consists of Ranjan Kumar, Vishal, Mohit Singh, Chandeep Singh, Sadham Hussain Thasthageer, Gurmeet Singh, Aditya Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar, and Sheetal. "My experience at the Paralympics was crucial for the upcoming World championships, I thank India Taekwondo for being so proactive and making sure I could participate. It's sad that I had to retire with an injury during the Paralympics but I'm confident of winning a medal for India in the upcoming championships. The preparations have been great and the camps organized by our federation have set up the entire Indian contingent for positive results." said Aruna Tanwar, World No. 4 - W-49 category. (ANI)

