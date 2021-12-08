Sajid Khan's spell gave Pakistan momentum and confidence to win the game, says Babar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam feels spinner Sajid Khan's spell gave the visitors the momentum and confidence to win the second Test against Bangladesh. In a match that was marred by rain for the majority of the time, Sajid Khan picked eight wickets in the first innings and then wrapped up Bangladesh's second essay on Wednesday.

Sajid's heroics helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to help visitors clean sweep 2-match Test series 2-0. "I felt that I needed to bowl at that stage and really happy I got that wicket (Mehidy). Our batsmen and especially openers gave us good start and our mindset was just to dominate despite the bad weather and Sajid's spell gave us momentum and confidence to win this game," said Babar after the match.

"Credit to groundstaff, they have done a really great job with all the rain around in the last few days. This series win gives us a lot of confidence and some crucial WTC points," he added. Resuming the day at 76/7 in the first innings Bangladesh needed a stellar batting display to save the Test match but unfortunately, Taijul Islam was out leg before to Sajid Khan for a duck.

Another tailender Khaled Ahmed came and lasted only two balls as he was cleaned up by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for no score. Sajid then got the last wicket of Bangladesh's 1st innings as Shakib Al Hasan was out caught at short cover to Azhar Ali for 33. The hosts were bundled out for a paltry 87 with 4 batters getting out for a duck.

Expectedly Pakistan team enforced a follow on as they were eyeing victory. The Bangladesh team did not learn from their past mistakes losing wickets in heap and were eventually folded for 205 in the second innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)