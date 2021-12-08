Thakur's five-for sets up seven-wicket win for Vidarbha
Young fast bowler Yash Thakur returned with a career-best five-wicket haul as Vidarbha notched up a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in an Elite group A match of the Vijay Hazare One-Day Trophy here on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old from Kolkata snapped five wickets for 53, while Akshay Wakhare (2/51) and Darshan Nalkande (2/37) also chipped in with two wickets each as Vidarbha bundled out HP for 213 in 46 overs at the Dadoji Konddev stadium.
Skipper Rishi Dhawan was the top-scorer for HP with a 50-ball 61.
Vidarbha then returned to overhaul the victory target, reaching 216 for three in just 39.5 overs, riding on half-centuries from Atharva Taide (64) and Yash Rathod (76 not out).
Akshay Wadkar also contributed with a 59-ball unbeaten 44.
Gurvinder Singh (2/39) and Mayank Dagar (1/48) were the only bowlers to get wickets for Himachal Pradesh.
In another match at Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat produced a clinical bowling display to dismiss Jammu and Kashmir for 171 and then returned to achieve the total in 36.5 overs losing five wickets.
Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 213 all out in 46 overs (Rishi Dhawan 61; Yash Thakur 5/53) lost to Vidarbha 216 for 3 in 39.5 overs (Yash Rathod 76, Atharva Taide 64; Gurvinder Singh 2/39).
JK 171 all out in 42.1 overs (Rasool 76; Chintan Gaja 4/30, Hemang Patel 3/29) lost to Gujarat 172 for 5 in 36.5 overs (Bhargav 57; Umar Nazir Mir 2/33).
Odisha 276 for 5 in 50 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 116; harishankar Reddy 2/63) beat AP 215 all out in 46.3 overs (Ricky Bhui 74; Jayant Behara 4/24).
