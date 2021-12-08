Left Menu

Asian Youth Para Games: Indian contingent return home with 41 medals

Indian contingent on Wednesday returned home from Bahrain after successfully competing at the Asian Youth Para Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:19 IST
Asian Youth Para Games: Indian contingent return home with 41 medals
Indian players return from Asian Youth Para Games (Photo: PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian contingent on Wednesday returned home from Bahrain after successfully competing at the Asian Youth Para Games. The Indian contingent returned with 41 medals which includes 12 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. This was India's best-ever showing at the continental Para youth games.

Athletics yielded the most medals for India, as 22 players returned with a podium finish. Out of 22 medals, eight players won gold, six silver, and eight clinched bronze. While the Indian badminton contingent finished the campaign with fifteen medals against their name.

For India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar clinched three medals each. The para-badminton contingent won four gold medals, seven silver, and four bronze in total in Manama. The 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain's biggest Para sport event ever. The showpiece event happened from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries competed across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021