Jurgen Klopp lauds 'exceptional' Liverpool after their record CL win in Milan

Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's 'exceptional' performance as they came from a goal down to beat AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro on Tuesday night.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:56 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp lauded his team's 'exceptional' performance as they came from a goal down to beat AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro on Tuesday night. A second Divock Origi winner in the space of three days ensured the Reds finished their Group B campaign boasting a perfect record of six victories from six matches.

Earlier, Mohamed Salah's 20th goal of the season had equalized Fikayo Tomori's opener on an evening during which Joe Gomez and Naby Keita made their returns from injury with second-half substitute appearances. With this win, Liverpool became the first English team to win all six Champions League group games. Talking about this, Jurgen Klopp said: "Honestly, I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen, to be honest, but that tonight fills me with a lot of pride. It's an exceptional performance. I don't mean that we won six games - the reason is especially this game because it was so good."

"With that many changes, it is easy for me to make the changes but in the end the boys have to be then confident enough to show how good they are. And I saw so many good football things tonight, it was absolutely incredible. And as an aside, the fact we won all the games, which is absolutely incredible and it's just another chapter in the history of this wonderful group of players," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

