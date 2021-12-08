Left Menu

Injured Jadeja, Axar out as India name squad for SA Test series; Rohit Sharma vice-captain

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST
Injured Jadeja, Axar out as India name squad for SA Test series; Rohit Sharma vice-captain
India opening batter Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward. The tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues. The four-match T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.

First Test will take place from December 26-30 in Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, in Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, in Cape Town. The ODI squad for the SA's tour is yet to be announced. India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021