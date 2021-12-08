Left Menu

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again to treat colon tumor

The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/brazil-soccer-legend-pele-leaving-hospital-undergo-chemotherapy-2021-09-30. According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment. The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/i-feel-better-every-day-says-brazilian-great-pele-2021-11-17 "every day."

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/brazil-soccer-legend-pele-leaving-hospital-undergo-chemotherapy-2021-09-30. According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/i-feel-better-every-day-says-brazilian-great-pele-2021-11-17 "every day."

