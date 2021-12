Soccer-Spurs down to 10 fit players after COVID outbreak - Conte

Eight Tottenham Hotspur players have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving only 10 players available ahead of the club's final Europa Conference League group match at home to France's Stade Rennais, manager Antonio Conte said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if Thursday's game would go ahead. "Eight players and five members of staff (have tested positive), but the problem is that every day we're having people with COVID-19," Conte told reporters.

"People that yesterday weren't positive and today are, and we're continuing to have contact with (them). It's a serious problem. "We had 11 players available for the match and by the end of the training session today one of the players who would start tomorrow is now positive. It's scary. We're all having contact."

Tottenham are second in Group G of the Conference League on seven points after five matches, above Dutch team Vitesse on overall goal difference. Rennes, who have 11 points, are unbeaten and through to the knockout stages as group winners.

Tottenham are due to play away at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday after Thursday's game.

