NHL-Rangers still most valuable team, first worth $2 bln - Forbes

The New York Rangers are the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise for a seventh consecutive year and the first worth $2 billion, according to the annual list https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2021/12/08/nhl-team-values-2021-22-new-york-rangers-become-hockeys-first-2-billion-team/?sh=4396043e360c published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday. The Rangers have missed the playoffs in three of the last four NHL seasons but their value shot up 21% compared to last year and they are worth more than double the average value of the league's 32 teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.8 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.6 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.4 billion) and Boston Bruins ($1.3 billion) rounded out the top five. Forbes said the average NHL team is now worth $865 million, an increase of 32% from last year that marks the biggest year-over-year rise since the 50% gain in 2013.

The jump in average team value is due in large part to seven-year U.S. media deals with ESPN and Turner that began this season and will pay the NHL an average of $625 million a year, according to Forbes. The expansion Seattle Kraken, who paid a $650 million fee to enter the NHL, are 13th on the list and valued at $875 million on the back of strong ticket sales in their inaugural season.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning ($650 million) were 20th on the list and the Arizona Coyotes ($400 million) were the lowest-valued team.

