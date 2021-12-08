Left Menu

Antonio Conte confirms Spurs have 8 players positive with COVID

Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Antonio Conte on Wednesday confirmed eight players of his first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:58 IST
Spurs head coach Antonio Conte (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Spurs is set to host Rennes in their Thursday's Europa Conference League match. Notably, under UEFA regulations the match cannot be postponed unless a club has fewer than 13 players or no registered goalkeeper available.

This is a big blow to Antonio Conte with so many crucial fixtures coming up. After playing Rennes in midweek, the north London team will travel to Brighton followed by Leicester, before hosting Liverpool and then West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in two weeks' time. Conte told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as per goal.com: "Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are, and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem."

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families." With the 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive, Spurs' players hit by the outbreak could miss the next three games.

Last time when Spurs players were on the field they produced a strong performance to beat Norwich City 3-0 as they remain unbeaten under Conte in the league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

