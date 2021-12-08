ISL: Mumbai, Jamshedpur look to extend winning run

Defending champions Mumbai City FC will have their task cut out when they take on high-flying Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday. 'Home' team Mumbai have had a good start to the season under new coach Des Buckingham, currently sitting pretty at the top of the heap. After a shock defeat to Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City registered back-to-back wins which included a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Islanders have been at their aggressive best, something they adopted from previous coach Sergio Lobera's coaching manual. Igor Angulo has been in red-hot form for Mumbai, scoring four goals so far. Buckingham's men have netted the most number of goals this season and barring the game against Hyderabad FC, they have looked like an intimidating unit. "It's a good start and that's all. It doesn't matter where you are in the league right now, it's about where you finish," said the former Melbourne City assistant coach in a statement.

Mumbai have conceded two goals in the last two outings despite winning by 3-1 and 5-1 margins. Buckingham said as a unit, he would love to see the side keep a clean sheet but at the same time, he would not change the way they play.

"We would love to win every game with a clean sheet. But we want to play an expansive game of football and in an exciting way. I would not want to change that," said Buckingham. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have looked their part this season, staying unbeaten in four games. Coyle's charges were unstoppable against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous encounter, not letting last year's finalists settle down into any kind of rhythm.

"We have a group of players who work their socks off and have quality. The boys are always hungry to do well for the club, for themselves and our fans which is very important," said Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle. Asked about his Indian players doing well, Coyle said: "They are working very hard and the foreign players are helping them. It's nice to see young players doing well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)