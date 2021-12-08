Left Menu

Golf-Woods to compete with son Charlie in next week's PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, who is unsure when he will return to the PGA Tour after sustaining serious leg injuries in a February car crash, said on Wednesday he will compete with his son Charlie at next week's PNC Championship in Orlando.

The Dec. 18-19 event is a 36-hole tournament with a field typically comprised of major champions and their parents or children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

