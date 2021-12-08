India's Jhilli Dalabehera clinches gold in Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships

Left Menu

Weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera on Wednesday won the gold medal in the women's 49kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent.

08-12-2021
Weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera on Wednesday won the gold medal in the women's 49kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent. For the top-podium finish, the Indian lifted the total weight of 167kg. Dalabehera lifted 73kg in snatch and 94kg in clean and jerk to win the yellow metal in the 49kg category.

"#JhilliDalabehera lifts a total of 167kg with 73kg lift in Snatch & 94kg in Clean & Jerk to win GOLD in Women's 49kg (in each Category + Total) at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior C'ships 2021," tweeted SAI Media. On Tuesday, Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched the gold medal in the men's 55kg snatch category. He lifted the weight of 113kg. With this lift, Sargar created the new snatch national record.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is currently being held concurrently in Tashkent along with World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17. India, being a Commonwealth nation is competing in both. Indian team for World Weightlifting Championships 2021 and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is:

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg). Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Lalchhanhimi (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg), and Purnima Pandey (+87kg). (ANI)

