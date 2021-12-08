Left Menu

LPL: Philip Salt stars as Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars by 18 runs

Opening batter Philip Salt struck a 34-ball 62 to help Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars by 18 runs in the Lanka Premier League at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

08-12-2021
Dambulla Giants' Philip Salt (Photo: LPL). Image Credit: ANI
Opening batter Philip Salt struck a 34-ball 62 to help Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars by 18 runs in the Lanka Premier League at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The Giants posted a total of 195 for 6 off their 20 overs to which Colombo Stars replied with 177 all out off 18.5 overs.

Najibullah Zadran also lit up the stadium with an innings of 54 runs from 40 balls, laced with 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. He added 31 runs with Salt before a 77-run alliance for the fifth-wicket with Skipper Dasun Shanaka, who played a brisk 25-ball 38 laced with 2 sixes and 3 boundaries. Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers for Colombo Stars with figures of 3 for 34. The Colombo Stars began their run chase positively reaching 71 for 3 off 8.4 overs, but they couldn't keep up their momentum as they lost 2 wickets in quick succession, leaving them at 78 for 5 in 10.4 overs.

Thereafter, the Stars kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were bowled out for 177 in 18.5 overs. Nuwan Pradeep led the way with the ball for Dambulla Giants with figures of 3 for 50. Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir and Chamika Karunaratne picked up two wickets each in the match.

Brief Scores: Dambulla Giants 195/6 (Philip Salt 62, Najibullah Zadran 54, Dushmantha Chameera 3-34) beat Colombo Stars 177 all out (Dinesh Chandimal 26, Tom Banton 23, Nuwan Pradeep 3-50) by 18 runs. (ANI)

