Neeraj Chopra begins 90-day off-season training in US

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has kickstarted his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA.

ANI | California | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:25 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has kickstarted his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA. The 23-year-old has started his preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the prestigious training centre. The state-of-the-art centre, spread over 155 acres, is one of the world's finest training and competition venues.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj wrote: "It's time to put the past to rest and focus on the future. Have arrived for my off-season training and look forward to restarting the process of getting better. Immensely grateful to DG sir, @Media_SAI, the TOPS and @afiindia teams and everyone involved in making this happen." The 90-day camp will end on March 4, 2021. It will help Neeraj to prepare for the packed season which includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Coach Klaus Bartonietz is also traveling with Neeraj Chopra. Sports Authority of India on Friday approved the proposal to enable Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, to travel to the United States of America. The proposal was moved by SAI after the plan to base the javelin thrower in Potchefstroom was scrapped due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa. (ANI)

