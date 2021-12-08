Left Menu

SA A vs IND A: Hosts reach 196/1, extend lead to 188 runs in 2nd innings (Stumps, Day 3)

Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead before South Africa A put on a solid show with the bat in the second innings to end Day 3 of the third four-day game at 196/1 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

ANI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:26 IST
SA A vs IND A: Hosts reach 196/1, extend lead to 188 runs in 2nd innings (Stumps, Day 3)
South Africa A in action (Photo/ Cricket South Africa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead before South Africa A put on a solid show with the bat in the second innings to end Day 3 of the third four-day game at 196/1 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. Sarel Erwee remained unbeaten on 85 while Zubayr Hamza scored 78* before the close of play while Navdeep Saini scalped a wicket for India A.

After securing an eight-run lead, Saini gave India A their maiden breakthrough of the day with the ball, dismissing Pieter Malan. However, Erwee and Hamza stayed put and added 153 runs together. Earlier, India A, who resumed the day's play at the overnight score of 229/6, added 47 runs more to their total. While Ishan got out on 91, Saini scored a quickfire 27 off 22 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 196/1 (Sarel Erwee 85*, Zubayr Hamza 78*; Navdeep Saini 1/49) lead India A 276 all out (Ishan Kishan 91, Hanuma Vihari 63; Lutho Sipamla 5/99) by 188 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021