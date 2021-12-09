Soccer-Lyon docked one point after crowd trouble in Marseille game

Olympique Lyonnais have been docked one point after their Ligue 1 home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned amid crowd trouble last month, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

The game, which will be replayed behind closed doors, was called off after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands of Lyon's Groupama Stadium.

