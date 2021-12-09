Soccer-Lyon docked one point after crowd trouble in Marseille game
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 02:21 IST
- Country:
- France
Olympique Lyonnais have been docked one point after their Ligue 1 home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned amid crowd trouble last month, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.
The game, which will be replayed behind closed doors, was called off after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands of Lyon's Groupama Stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lyon
- Marseille
- Olympique de Marseille
- Dimitri Payet
- Ligue 1
- French League
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't see Paine's inclusion in Ashes playing XI as distraction: Lyon
Cricket-I'd rather lead team song than be captain, says Australia's Lyon
Soccer-Galatasaray advance and knock Marseille out of Europa League
Soccer-Marseille condemn remarks aimed at Troyes' South Korean striker
Soccer-Troyes claim S.Korean Suk was racially abused at Marseille game