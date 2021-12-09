Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs game against Rennes called off due to COVID-19

Tottenham Hotspur's home Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been called off due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Spurs squad, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. Coach Antonio Conte confirmed earlier that there had been 13 positive cases at Tottenham, eight players and five members of staff.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 03:02 IST
Soccer-Spurs game against Rennes called off due to COVID-19

Tottenham Hotspur's home Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday has been called off due to the number of coronavirus cases in the Spurs squad, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coach Antonio Conte confirmed earlier that there had been 13 positive cases at Tottenham, eight players and five members of staff. "We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, the statement read," Tottenham said.

"Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course. "Additionally, the club has been advised to close the first team area of its training centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff."

It was unclear whether other Spurs games will be affected. They are scheduled to play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, Leicester City on Dec. 16 and Liverpool on Dec. 19.

"The situation makes me very upset because the situation is serious," Conte told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's contagious and there is a big infection. Now we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what will happen.

"Every day, we are having more positives. This is not a good situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021