Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Rangers still most valuable team, first worth $2 billion - Forbes

The New York Rangers are the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise for a seventh consecutive year and the first worth $2 billion, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday. The Rangers have missed the playoffs in three of the last four NHL seasons but their value shot up 21% compared to last year and they are worth more than double the average value of the league's 32 teams.

Olympics-IOC welcomes support for Olympic teams despite diplomatic boycott

The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it welcomed governments' support for their national Olympic teams for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics despite some countries announcing a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record. The United States, Australia and Britain have said they will send no government officials to the Games to protest over China's human rights "atrocities" while other allies consider similar moves.

Soccer-Toothless Barca crash out of Champions League with 3-0 loss at Bayern

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, failing to make it past the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2000-01 season. First-half goals from Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane put the Germans, who won all six matches to top Group E, firmly in the driving seat before Jamal Musiala tapped in the third just past the hour.

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again for colon tumor treatment

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days. The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent an operation to remove the tumor in September and spent nearly a month under care. The hospital said at the time he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

Sport-Fans must show vaccine pass to attend top-level games in England

Fans in England will need to show proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend top-level sport after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the country on Wednesday. The British government has made the NHS COVID Pass mandatory for any event with more than 10,000 people in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

UK, Canada join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games

Canada joined Australia, Britain and the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, with China calling the boycotts "political posturing" and a smear campaign. The United States was the first to announce the boycott this week, saying on Monday that its government officials would not attend February's Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

Motor racing-F1 on tenterhooks: History for Hamilton or victory for Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton will become either the first Formula One driver to win eight world championships or be dethroned by young nemesis Max Verstappen under the Abu Dhabi floodlights on Sunday. Either a record will be set, one surely destined to be longer lasting than Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven between 1994-2004, or Hamilton's long reign will end in a generational shift.

Soccer-Okafor strike sees Salzburg to historic win over Sevilla

Noah Okafor scored the only goal as RB Salzburg claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Salzburg finished as runners-up in Group G with 10 points from their six matches, one behind pool winners Lille. Sevilla ended in third place and will play in the Europa League playoff round.

Motor racing-Formula One's most memorable last-race title deciders

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the 30th time in Formula One history that the title has been decided at the last race, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points. The only other time two title contenders have been tied at the top going into the final race was in 1974. The following lists some of the most memorable last race deciders:

Basketball-Reeve named head coach of U.S. national team

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has been named head coach of the nine-times Olympic gold medal-winning United States women's national team, USA Basketball said on Wednesday. The three-times Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) coach of the year was previously an assistant for the national team and will serve in her new role through 2024, overseeing the Americans' bid for gold at the Paris Games.

