Ashes, 1st Test: Warner, Labuschagne help hosts gain control (Lunch, Day 2)

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ensured that Australia lost just one wicket in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 09-12-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 07:48 IST
David Warner in action against England (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ensured that Australia lost just one wicket in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. At the lunch break, Australia's score read 113/1 with the hosts still trailing by 34 runs. Warner (48*) and Labuschagne (53*) are unbeaten at the crease. In the morning session, England bowled a total of 31 overs.

After bundling out England for 147, Australia got off to a bad start as opener Marcus Harris (3) failed to leave a mark with the bat and he was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over by Ollie Robinson. Labuschagne then joined Warner in the middle and the duo kept on ticking the scoreboard along, and in the end, ensured that the hosts enter the second session of the day with nine wickets in hand.

Warner also got a reprieve in the first over bowled by Ben Stokes as he was clean bowled off a no-ball and the left-handed batter survived. On Wednesday, Pat Cummins took five wickets as England was bundled out for 147 inside 51 overs.

Brief Scores: England 147; Australia 113/1 (Marnus Labuschagne 53*, David Warner 48*; Ollie Robinson 1-19). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

